Q1 2024 Boston Beer Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Michael G. Andrews - The Boston Beer Company, Inc. - Associate General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome. This is Mike Andrews, Associate General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of The Boston Beer Company. I'm pleased to kick off our 2024 first quarter earnings call. Joining the call from Boston Beer are Jim Koch, Founder and Chairman; Michael Spillane, our CEO; and Diego Reynoso our CFO. Before we discuss our business, I'll start with our disclaimer.



As we stated in our earnings release, some of the information we discuss and that may come up on this call reflect the company's or management's expectations or predictions of the future. Such predictions are forward-looking statements. It's important to note that