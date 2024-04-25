ATN International Inc (ATNI) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Adjustments

Despite a slight revenue increase and operational gains, ATN International Inc faces a net loss and strategic hurdles in Q1 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: Q1 total company revenue was $186.8 million, up 1% year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: Q1 net loss was $6.3 million, or a loss of $0.50 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $43.5 million, down 3% from the previous year.
  • Operating Income: Q1 operating income was $4.6 million, up from $0.6 million in Q1 2023.
  • Capital Expenditures: Q1 CapEx was $36 million, net of $13.5 million reimbursable.
  • Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio: Ended Q1 at 2.5 times.
  • Revenue Guidance: Updated 2024 revenue guidance to $730 million to $750 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Updated 2024 guidance to $190 million to $200 million.
  • Capital Expenditure Guidance: Updated 2024 CapEx guidance to $100 million to $110 million, net of reimbursed amounts.
  • Net Debt Ratio Forecast: Expected to exit 2024 with a net debt ratio of 2.25 to 2.5 times.
Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the dynamics within the carrier services contracts that got delayed?
A: Brad Martin, President and CEO of ATN International, explained that the delays were primarily due to delivery and construction delays, influenced by weather events and changes in customer requirements. He emphasized that these are not revenue losses but merely shifts in timing, with the adjusted guidance reflecting the rescheduled revenue from 2024 to 2025.

Q: What were the reasons for not being able to convert expected business service revenue this year?
A: Brad Martin noted that the lower win rates were due to a combination of factors. Despite setting up a program to capture a large pipeline, the conversion rate was not as high as anticipated. He assured that the company has a robust pipeline and the guidance for 2024 includes projects that are already in the backlog, indicating a proactive approach to improving conversion rates.

Q: Regarding the decline in international prepaid subscribers, can you discuss the competitive dynamics in those markets?
A: Brad Martin mentioned that the decline was primarily in Guyana, where there was a churn in the prepaid market following an aggressive holiday campaign. He also noted increased competition from smaller 5G entrants in the market, which contributed to the subscriber dynamics.

Q: What are your plans to capture business that was lost on the business side?
A: Brad Martin stated that the company is actively pursuing a well-established pipeline and backlog of construction-type opportunities to pull in revenues for 2024. He expressed confidence in the revised guidance and the company's ability to address the pipeline aggressively.

Q: With significant investments in adding homes passed, why hasn't there been a corresponding increase in broadband customers?
A: Brad Martin responded that while there has been successful investment in international markets leading to broadband growth, the U.S. markets have seen significant builds only recently. He highlighted this as an opportunity for the company to execute commercially and fill up the network capacity.

Q: Are there any considerations for privatizing the company given the current market conditions and stock performance?
A: Carlos Doglioli, CFO, acknowledged the concern raised about the stock's performance and the suggestion to privatize. He stated that they would take the feedback to the board for discussion, reflecting openness to exploring strategic options to enhance shareholder value.

