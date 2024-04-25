Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you address the size of the one large office loan where you had to get a reappraisal and the specific amount of net charge-offs you took on it this quarter?

A: (Janice Williams - Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer of the Bank) The loan was CAD48 million, and we took a partial charge-off of about 20 million on it due to a significant decline in property value over a 15-month period.

Q: Was the aforementioned office loan already in special mention or substandard at year end?

A: (Janice Williams - Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer of the Bank) Yes, it was.

Q: Do you have other large loans of similar size in other markets?

A: (Janice Williams - Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer of the Bank) Yes, there are larger loans in Montgomery County and downtown Bethesda. However, we haven't seen the same level of issues as in the central business district.

Q: How much of the drop in noninterest-bearing this quarter would you attribute to seasonality?

A: (Eric Newell - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer) The majority of the drop at the period end was due to seasonal tax payments by our customers.

Q: Can you provide a range of where you feel the reserve ratio could go by the end of 2024?

A: (Janice Williams - Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer of the Bank) We forecast the ACL coverage at the end of 2024 to be between 1.35% and 1.45% of total loans. We estimate charge-offs for the remainder of the year to be between 20 and $40 million.

Q: What strategies are you employing to manage modified loans, especially in the office portfolio?

A: (Susan Riel - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) We are using a full menu of options including modifications, requiring paydowns, and instituting cash flow sweeps. We aim to minimize risk to the bank while providing avenues for borrowers to stay engaged in their investments.

Q: How often are you obtaining additional collateral or cash in loan deals?

A: (Susan Riel - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) We have successfully implemented cash flow sweeps and accumulated funding in several large deals, ensuring we have reserves not only for payments but also for retenanting properties.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.