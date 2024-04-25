Release Date: April 25, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the recent transaction announced in your area and how Independent might capitalize on potential opportunities?

A: (William Kessel - President & CEO) The transaction is seen as a positive, providing opportunities for customer and talent acquisition, especially in Kent County and surrounding areas. It's viewed as a continuation of M&A disruption benefits for Independent Bank.

Q: How is the net interest margin trending and do you have any updates on the guidance provided earlier this year?

A: (Gavin Mohr - CFO) The margin continues to move in the right direction, aligning with the forecasts provided earlier. The bank is on track with its previously stated financial projections.

Q: With potential rate cuts in the latter half of the year, how do you expect the net interest margin to react?

A: (Gavin Mohr - CFO) The guidance already includes potential Fed rate cuts. The impact on the margin will depend significantly on the ability to reprice funding in alignment with asset repricing.

Q: Given the current loan growth trends, do you still anticipate achieving the 6% to 8% growth target for the year?

A: (Joel Rahn - EVP, Commercial Banking) The bank is on track with its loan growth targets, driven by a solid commercial pipeline and strategic hiring, despite some cautiousness in real estate lending, particularly in the office segment.

Q: How do you view the current credit trends and the adequacy of the loan loss reserve?

A: (William Kessel - President & CEO) Credit trends remain strong, and the bank may adjust its loan loss reserve based on continued positive outcomes and loan growth, potentially lowering the reserve if the economic conditions remain favorable.

Q: Can you provide insights on the strategy for the securities portfolio given current market conditions?

A: (Gavin Mohr - CFO) The bank plans to maintain the securities portfolio at about 12% of total assets, with no immediate plans for significant reinvestment, focusing instead on managing cash flows and reallocating capital as opportunities arise.

