Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the stickiness of the Camber platform deposits and their impact on FHLB paydowns?

A: Aldis Birkans, CFO, noted that while some of the tax-related deposits might flow out, a portion is expected to remain, contributing to growing average balances. CEO Tim Laney added that the trend of increasing balances is anticipated to continue.

Q: What are your expectations for the net interest margin and loan pipeline in the latter half of the year?

A: Aldis Birkans, CFO, mentioned that fluctuations might occur quarter-to-quarter, influenced by factors like Camber deposits and loan growth timing. He highlighted that new loans at higher rates could be margin accretive, potentially setting up for a stronger Q4.

Q: Where are you seeing the best opportunities in your loan pipeline currently?

A: CEO Tim Laney identified strong activity in C&I and middle-market businesses across major markets, with selective pruning in certain sectors like transportation to manage risk exposure effectively.

Q: Could you provide more details on the UniFi platform and its potential impact?

A: CEO Tim Laney described UniFi as a new business model rather than just a product, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize banking for SMEs with advanced security features and AI-driven data analytics. He suggested that UniFi could eventually operate independently given its distinct approach.

Q: What is the funding cost difference between the new Camber deposits and the repaid FHLB borrowings?

A: CFO Aldis Birkans indicated that maintaining the Camber deposit costs versus the FHLB rates could yield a significant annualized benefit to the bottom line, though specific figures were not disclosed.

Q: What is the current strategy regarding M&A, and what types of institutions are you targeting?

A: CEO Tim Laney stated that the focus is on acquiring institutions in the $1 to $3 billion range, preferably in familiar growth markets, aligning with the bank's strategic growth objectives.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.