Release Date: April 25, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the relationship between performance guarantees (PGs) and platform-connected revenues, and any changes in PG design for the next year?

A: Rajeev Singh, Co-Founder and Board Member of Accolade, explained that the company's core value proposition involves connecting customer ecosystems and driving utilization of chosen partners, which often forms part of the PGs. He noted that while the strategic direction remains consistent, the integration of services like primary care and expert medical opinions directly supports achieving these PGs by driving savings for customers. CFO Stephen Barnes added that despite the elevated healthcare costs, Accolade's performance relative to these costs has been consistent, and the company continues to align contract structures with customer needs to manage elevated costs effectively.

Q: How are you focusing on attach rates and cross-selling opportunities within your existing customer base?

A: Rajeev Singh highlighted that Accolade is focusing on growth through new customer acquisition and enhancing platform-connected revenues within the existing customer base. He mentioned that a significant percentage of new customers are adopting both the navigation platform and Accolade Care, indicating strong pull-through and adoption rates. The goal is to increase service usage among employees, which is expected to grow annually.

Q: What strategies are you employing to drive platform-connected revenues, and how do you use analytics to promote these services?

A: CFO Stephen Barnes discussed the importance of platform-connected revenues and described Accolade's approach as treating the business like a marketing firm that efficiently directs members to appropriate services. The company uses analytics to identify members who may need services imminently or in the future, aiming to engage them efficiently and effectively. Rajeev Singh added that campaigns targeting specific member needs are part of this strategy, improving clinical outcomes and reducing costs.

Q: Can you discuss the seasonality of performance-guarantee revenue and expectations for usage-based fees?

A: Stephen Barnes addressed the seasonality aspects, noting that new customer cohorts might show increasing usage-based fees as they ramp up, but established cohorts tend to have consistent usage throughout the year. He also mentioned that health plan partnerships might show a ramp-up period as engagement initiatives take effect.

Q: What impact do current market conditions, such as the change security breach, have on sales cycles and customer engagement?

A: Rajeev Singh acknowledged the tumultuous market conditions but emphasized that the primary concern for customers remains healthcare cost trends. He noted that customers are increasingly focusing on maximizing returns on existing investments and leveraging Accolade's platform to enhance utilization of current services, which aligns with stronger demand for the company's navigation platforms.

Q: How is Accolade handling the education and engagement of consultants and industry participants as the business evolves?

A: Rajeev Singh explained that Accolade maintains strong partnerships with consulting firms, which play a crucial role in educating and reaching customers. The company has dedicated teams that work closely with consultants to keep them informed about Accolade's evolving capabilities and to ensure that they can effectively communicate these to customers.

