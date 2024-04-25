Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Metrics and Strategic Insights

Explore the detailed financial outcomes and strategic discussions from Capital One's latest quarterly earnings call.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: $1.3 billion
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $3.13 per diluted common share, adjusted to $3.21 excluding special items
  • Revenue: Declined 1% from the previous quarter
  • Loans Held for Investment: Decreased 2% from the previous period
  • Deposits: Increased 1% from the previous period
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $2.7 billion, down $174 million from the prior quarter
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): 6.69%, down 4 basis points from the previous quarter
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 13.1%, up 20 basis points from the previous quarter
  • Share Repurchases: Approximately $100 million in the quarter
  • Credit Card Purchase Volume Growth: 6% year-over-year
  • Ending Loan Balances in Credit Card: Increased $12.9 billion or about 10% year-over-year
  • Charge-off Rate in Credit Card: 5.94%, up 190 basis points year-over-year
  • Auto Loan Originations: Increased 21% from the prior year quarter
  • Consumer Banking Deposits: Up just under $10 billion or 3% year-over-year
  • Commercial Banking Loan Balances: Decreased about 1% from the linked quarter
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: So Rich, maybe just start off on credit. It sounds like you're running a little bit ahead of what you had outlined in the last quarter. But when you put aside the time the tax refund, maybe just talk about what you're seeing from the consumer? And do you think we've now reached the inflection where we can more closely follow seasonal patterns? And once the noise settles, do you think we're kind of back at that 15% level that you had outlined?
A: Richard D. Fairbank - Capital One Financial Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President: Thank you, Ryan. Look, I think that the story continues to be one of -- well, in terms of -- there's sort of the consumer itself. Let's just talk about the consumer for a second and then let's talk about Capital One's credit performance but just the health of the consumer. I think the U.S. consumer remains a source of strength in the economy. The labor market remains strikingly resilient. Rising incomes have kept consumer debt servicing burdens relatively low by historical standards. And when we look at our customers, we see that they have higher bank balances than before the pandemic, and this is true across income levels.

Q: Rich, if I could switch for a second to the Discover acquisition. There's been a lot of talk around deal approval, particularly focusing around potential antitrust issues within the Card business. And I was wondering if you could share your thoughts and perspective on that issue if you've heard anything from regulators but also just to hear how you are thinking about that issue?
A: Richard D. Fairbank - Capital One Financial Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President: Okay. Thank you, Mihir. So we have filed our merger applications with both the Fed and the OCC and we are engaged with the -- sorry, with the DOJ as they, of course, play a key role in advising the Fed and the OCC on competition questions. We believe our applications make a very compelling case for approval. We believe strongly that this merger will increase competition among banks and credit card issuers and payment networks, and provide significant benefits for consumers, merchants and the communities that we serve. While some have raised concerns about competition, we believe that the facts in favor of the deal will be compelling.

Q: Rich, I want to make sure I fully understand what you're describing in terms of credit. The framework is that charge-off rates will be about 15% higher than '18, '19 levels in the near term. But now with tax refunds, it might be a little bit higher than that, that over time, it will converge back towards slightly above '18, '19 levels. When I look at the delinquencies. And 1 of the things we've observed is that role from delinquency to charge-off is actually higher than it has been pretty much at any time in recent history. Does that suggest that delinquencies actually need to get back below '18, '19 levels to achieve that level of charge-off performance?
A: Richard D. Fairbank - Capital One Financial Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President: So Rick, there's a lot. First of all, let me clarify some of the things that you were saying weren't exactly I think as we intended to state them. So let me just -- so we talked about -- so yes, we talked about credit. We're saying credit settling out. We said in the very near term, where charge-offs are tend to be higher in the first half of the year. In the near term, based on extrapolation from delinquency buckets and roll rates we would expect them to settle out at 15% higher than pre-pandemic. That was a near-term forecast. That was not an annual forecast. And then you -- just to clarify your comments that, and over time, it will converge back to slightly above 2018 and 2019. I just want to say those are your words, not ours. We have not given guidance on full year charge-offs. We tend not generally to give guidance on full year charge-offs. But we very much like to give you the feel of how things are going.

Q: I guess back to the Discover combination, any update to your thoughts around the timing of the deal close? I know the Fed, the OCC just extended the comment period. And I know you put out there, you expect late '24, early '25. So any change in terms of your expectation around the timing of the close or any of the key financial metrics that you set out?
A: Richard D. Fairbank - Capital One Financial Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President: Okay. Thanks, John. So let me comment on the Federal Reserve and the OCC extending the comment period. It's standard practice for the Federal Reserve to extend the comment period on bank mergers. We expected the extension and we don't take any signaling on our deal from the Fed's decision here. So with respect to the overall timing, the Fed and the OCC typically take several months to work through bank merger applications in consultation with the DOJ on competition questions and they engage frequently with our team along the way. And of course, that process is underway. And we continue to have the same views about the timing of all of this that we did at the time of the announcement.

Q: Rich, putting aside the tax refund thing, I mean, yours -- we're sitting here looking you've still got what has been a somewhat persistently high inflation environment and the potential for increases in unemployment, given the nature of your portfolio, you've got kind of a lower end consumer and higher-end consumer. How do you think about that, those factors in terms of thinking about what type of charge-off level you're going to reach over some period of time, not a particular point in time, but over some point in the next year or 2, like where you think about that -- they driving a higher level of charge-off expectations? Or how should we think about that?
A: Richard D. Fairbank - Capital One Financial Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President: Moshe, so our -- I think what you're partly getting at is because we have -- part of our portfolio is subprime consumers, how do we feel about how they're performing and sort of in the context of an environment of higher inflation and so on. Let me just comment a little bit about the subprime consumer. In the global financial crisis, we observed that credit metrics in subprime moved earlier in both directions, subprime -- we saw that, but then we saw sort of everything move proportionately, in fact, subprime moved frankly, somewhat less proportionately than prime as a multiple, but obviously, all portfolios worsened quite a bit during the global financial crisis in the pandemic, subprime credit improved more and more quickly than prime but it also began to normalize more quickly, too. And of course, that's in the context

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.