Release Date: April 24, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights into the timing and magnitude of the expense reductions and how they will impact SG&A in the upcoming quarters?

A: (W. M. Rush - Chairman, CEO) The expense reductions will start impacting the second quarter and will take full effect by Q3 and Q4. We expect to manage expenses in alignment with our gross profit projections, which are currently flat. Our goal is to regain about half of the six-point absorption rate we lost, adjusting expenses according to market conditions.

Q: Given the current freight recession, what are your expectations for parts and service growth in the second half of the year?

A: (W. M. Rush - Chairman, CEO) Despite the freight recession, we anticipate potential low to mid-single digit growth in parts and service in the second half of the year. We are diversified across various market segments, which provides us with multiple opportunities for growth despite the challenging environment.

Q: How has the prolonged freight recession impacted your views on trough earnings and free cash flow potential for this year?

A: (W. M. Rush - Chairman, CEO) The prolonged freight recession has not altered our expectations significantly. We remain confident in our ability to manage through this period effectively, maintaining strong free cash flow and managing earnings prudently.

Q: Can you discuss your confidence in managing inventory and used truck sales given the current market weaknesses?

A: (W. M. Rush - Chairman, CEO) We have strategically reduced our used truck inventory by about 40% compared to last year, which has allowed us to maintain higher margins and mitigate losses. This strategy also enables us to capitalize on market opportunities promptly.

Q: What are your thoughts on the ACT forecasts for truck sales, and do you see potential upsides or downsides to these projections?

A: (W. M. Rush - Chairman, CEO) For this year, I see a potential downside to the ACT forecast as the market might perform slightly worse than expected. However, for 2025 and 2026, I anticipate potential upside as the market adjusts to new EPA regulations and other market dynamics.

Q: How are you addressing the challenges in the heavy-duty truck segment, and what are your expectations for this market going forward?

A: (W. M. Rush - Chairman, CEO) We are focusing on diversifying our customer base and leveraging opportunities in different vocational segments to mitigate the impact of the freight recession. Although we expect some softening in the second half of the year, our diversified approach should help us maintain a strong performance relative to the overall market.

