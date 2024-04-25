Q1 2024 Business First Bancshares Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Mandeep, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Business First Bancshares Q1 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the conference over to Matt Sealey, SVP, Director of Corporate Strategy and FP&A. You may begin.



Matthew Sealy - Business First Bancshares Inc - Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Strategy & FP&A



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for joining. Earlier today, we issued our first quarter 2024 earnings press release, a copy of which is available on our website along with the slide presentation that we will reference to on today's call. Please refer to slide 3 of our presentation, which includes the safe harbor statements regarding forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP financial measures.



For those of you joining by phone, please note the slide presentation is available on our website at www.b1bank.com.