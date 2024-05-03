MSCI Inc (MSCI) President & COO Cd Pettit Acquires 7,500 Shares

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Cd Pettit, President & Chief Operating Officer of MSCI Inc (MSCI, Financial), has recently increased his stake in the company. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-04-25, the insider purchased 7,500 shares of MSCI Inc.

MSCI Inc is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data, and technology, MSCI powers better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios.

Insider transactions are closely monitored as they can provide insights into a company's financial health and future prospects. An insider purchase can indicate confidence in the company's future performance, while insider sales may suggest the opposite.

Over the past year, Cd Pettit has been actively participating in the market with regards to MSCI Inc, having purchased a total of 7,500 shares and sold none. This latest transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's investment in the company.

Insider Trends

The transaction history for MSCI Inc indicates a mixed pattern of insider activity. Over the last year, there have been 2 insider buys and 3 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment of those with intimate knowledge of the company.

1783888901316964352.png

Valuation

On the date of the insider's recent purchase, shares of MSCI Inc were trading at $459.41, resulting in a market capitalization of $37.342 billion. The price-earnings ratio of 32.17 is above the industry median of 19.07 but below the company's historical median.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) suggests that MSCI Inc is currently modestly undervalued. With a share price of $459.41 and a GF Value of $632.73, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.73.

1783888944153391104.png

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider buying activity, coupled with the company's valuation metrics, may be of interest to investors looking for opportunities in the financial sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.