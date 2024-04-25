Apr 25, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Apr 25, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Atsushi Kitamura

Astellas Pharma Inc. - CFO

* Claus Zieler

Astellas Pharma Inc. - Chief Commercial Officer

* Hiromitsu Ikeda

Astellas Pharma Inc. - Corporate Head of Advocacy & Relations

* Naoki Okamura

Astellas Pharma Inc. - President, CEO & Director

* Tadaaki Taniguchi

Astellas Pharma Inc. - Chief Medical Officer

* Yoshitsugu Shitaka

Astellas Pharma Inc. - Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Managing Executive Officer



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Akinori Ueda

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Hidemaru Yamaguchi

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Kasumi Haruta

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst

* Kazuaki Hashiguchi

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Miki Sogi

