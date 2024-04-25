Apr 25, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Kenneth Hsiang - ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd - Head of Investor Relations



Hello. I am Ken Hsiang, the Head of Investor Relations for ASE Technology Holdings. Welcome to our first-quarter 2024 earnings