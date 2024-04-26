Q1 2024 Medicover AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Fredrik RÃ¥gmark - Medicover AB(publ)-CEO&Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the first quarter results presentation. You see the headline a very strong quarter. Very happy, very pleased with the outcome of the first quarter, confirming expectations and perhaps a little bit more. We continue to grow strongly. So organic growth above 14% and just short of 19% total growth. Very importantly, it's across pretty much all of the business units, certainly both divisions.



And also importantly, we have solid double-digit underlying volume growth in both divisions. You remember last year, we prioritized price growth, had in some places, slightly lower volume growth. Now we have solid volume growth back and also see price growth continue. So very pleased with that.



We are a whisper short of annual revenue run rate of EUR 2 billion and it's nice little anecdote as I wrote about in my CEO statement that it took us on the quarter 25 years to the third quarter 2020 to reach EUR 1 billion run rate and now it has taken us 3