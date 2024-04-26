Apr 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Anders Edholm - Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA(publ)-SVP of Sustainability&Communications



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of SCA's First Quarter Results for 2024.



With me here today, I have President and CEO, Ulf Larsson; and CFO, Andreas Ewertz, to go through the results and take your questions.



Over to you, Ulf.



Ulf Larsson - Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you, Anders. Good morning also from my side. A warm welcome to the presentation of SCA's result for the first quarter 2024.



We can now state that the market for all fiber-based products has turned up, and that we have a sequentially stronger position in comparison with Q4 2023. It has started to drive price increases in all areas, but as always with a delay effect. In general, we see a high demand on wood raw materials and by that, continued increasing prices. In addition, we have increased volumes from our own forests