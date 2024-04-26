Q1 2024 Investment AB Latour Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Katarina Rautenberg - Investment AB Latour(publ)-Controller&Compliance Manager



Welcome to the presentation of Investment AB Latour's interim report for the first quarter 2024.



I will now hand over to CEO, Johan Hjertonsson; and CFO, Anders Morck.



Johan Hjertonsson - Investment AB Latour(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you, Katarina, for that introduction. Johan Hjertonsson speaking. I'm here together with Anders Morck to present our Q1 report for 2024. .



If we start with the first slide, considering the business climate, a good start of the year for our businesses. The general demand is quite good in many markets that we operate in. But it varies, of course, by regions and industries. A weaker demand for businesses with exposure to construction and real estate markets, of course, but the picture is quite mixed.



We continue to invest in our companies and put a lot of efforts into our sustainability work.