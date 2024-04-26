Q1 2024 TotalEnergies SE Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Patrick Pouyanne - TotalEnergies SE - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone, for this quarterly result session. I'm happy to welcome you together with Jean-Pierre, who will go through all the details of these good, strong results in first quarter 2024. But before to do it, I would like to highlight the way we have implemented our 2-pillar strategy during this quarter. And first, to celebrate this -- to recognize that the company celebrated its 100th year anniversary on March 28.



We have been celebrating this event all through the company in 120 countries where we are present. We have company's ancestors who are really pioneers when they discovered oil in Iraq in 1927. And of