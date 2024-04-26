Apr 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Q1 2024 Tenaris S.A. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Giovanni Sardagna. Please go ahead.
Giovanni Sardagna - Tenaris S.A. - IR Director
Thank you, Gigi, and welcome to Tenaris 2024 First Quarter Conference Call. Before we start, I would like to remind you that we will be discussing forward-looking information in the call and that our actual results may vary from those expressed or implied during this call. With me on the call today are Paolo Rocca, our Chairman and CEO; Alicia Mondolo, our Chief Financial Officer; Gabriel Podskubka, our Chief Operating Officer; and Luca Zanotti, our President of our U.S. operations. Before passing over the call to Paolo for his opening remarks, I would like to briefly comment our quarterly results.
Our first quarter sales reached $3.4 billion, down 17% year-on-year and flat sequentially, as an increase in volume and the
Q1 2024 Tenaris SA Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...