Q1 2024 Tenaris SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Q1 2024 Tenaris S.A. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Giovanni Sardagna. Please go ahead.



Giovanni Sardagna - Tenaris S.A. - IR Director



Thank you, Gigi, and welcome to Tenaris 2024 First Quarter Conference Call. Before we start, I would like to remind you that we will be discussing forward-looking information in the call and that our actual results may vary from those expressed or implied during this call. With me on the call today are Paolo Rocca, our Chairman and CEO; Alicia Mondolo, our Chief Financial Officer; Gabriel Podskubka, our Chief Operating Officer; and Luca Zanotti, our President of our U.S. operations. Before passing over the call to Paolo for his opening remarks, I would like to briefly comment our quarterly results.



Our first quarter sales reached $3.4 billion, down 17% year-on-year and flat sequentially, as an increase in volume and the