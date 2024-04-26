Q1 2024 Getty Realty Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Getty Realty's First Quarter 2024 earnings call. This call is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions prior to starting the call, Joshua Dicker, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for the company. I'll read the Safe Harbor statement and provide information about non-GAAP financial measures. Please go ahead, Mr. Dicker.



Joshua Dicker - Getty Realty Corp - Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary



Our regard for Thank you all for joining us for Getty Realty's First Quarter Earnings Conference Call.



Yesterday afternoon, the company released its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Form 8-K and earnings release are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at Getty Realty.com. Certain statements made in the course of this call are not based on historical information and may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject