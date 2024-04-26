Q1 2024 Barnes Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Krista, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Barnes First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you'd like to ask a question at that time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. And if you'd like to withdraw that question again, press star one. Thank you I would now like to turn the conference over to Bill Pitts, Vice President of Investor Relations. Bill, you may begin your conference.



William Pitts - Barnes Group Inc - IR Contact Officer



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2024 earnings call. With me are Barnes President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Hook, and Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Julie Streich. You can access all earnings related materials on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at ONE Barnes.com