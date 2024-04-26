Q1 2024 L3Harris Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the L3Harris Technologies First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mark Kratz, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may now begin, Mr. Kratz.



Mark A. Kratz - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Rob. Good morning and welcome to our first quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me this morning are Chris Kubasik, our CEO; and Ken Bedingfield, our CFO. Yesterday, we published our first quarter earnings release detailing our financial results and guidance. We also provided a supplemental earnings presentation on our website.



As a reminder, today's discussion will include certain constitute forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For more information, please reference our earnings release and our SEC filings. We will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to GAAP measures