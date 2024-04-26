Q1 2024 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Scott Ulm - ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc - Co-Chief Executive Officer, Co-Vice Chairman, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Risk Management



Good morning. I'd like to welcome you to the ARMOUR Residential REIT first-quarter 2024 conference call.



This morning, I'm pleased to welcome our new CFO, Gordon Harper; as well as our new co-CIOs, Sergey Losyev and Desmond Macauley, to the call. All are experienced members of the ARMOUR team whom we promoted to their new roles in March, and I have tremendous confidence in them all. Gordon has been with us since 2015, and Sergey and Desmond have been on our portfolio management team since 2016 and 2013, respectively.



We're all excited to lead the business into this next chapter. Our priorities are unchanged, and