Q1 2024 Customers Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Gail, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Customers Bancorp, Inc., Q1 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to David Patty communications, Director of credit for Customers Bancorp, you may begin.



David Patti - Customers Bancorp Inc - Communications Director



Thank you, Joe, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the Customers Bancorp Earnings Call for the First Quarter of 2024. The presentation deck you will see during today's webcast has been posted on the investor's web page of the bank's website at customers, bank.com. You can scroll to Q. one 24 results and click download presentation. You can also download a PDF of the full press release at that spot. Our investor presentation includes important details that we will walk through on this morning's webcast. I encourage you to download and use the documents before we begin, we would like to remind you that some of the statements we make today