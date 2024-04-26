Q1 2024 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Newell Brands' First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Today's conference call is being recorded. A live webcast of this call is available at ir.newellbrands.com. I will now turn the call over to Sofya Tsinis, VP of Investor Relations. Ms. Tsinis, you may begin.



Sofya Tsinis - Newell Brands Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Newell Brands' First Quarter Earnings Call. On the call with me today are Chris Peterson, our President and CEO; and Mark Erceg, our CFO. Before we begin, I'd like to inform you that during the core of today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially, and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements. I refer you to the cautionary language and risk factors available in our earnings release our Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other SEC filings available on our Investor Relations website for a further discussion of the factors affecting