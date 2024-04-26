Apr 26, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Scott W. Beilharz - Erie Indemnity Company - VP of Capital Management & IR



This recording will include remarks from Tim NeCastro, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Julie Pelkowski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion may contain forward-looking remarks that reflect the company's current views about future events. These remarks are based on