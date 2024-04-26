Q2 2024 Moog Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Moog Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Aaron Astrachan. Please go ahead, sir.



Aaron Astrachan - Moog Inc. - Director of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining Moog's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call. I am Aaron Astrachan, Director of Investor Relations. With me today is Pat Roche, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jennifer Walter, our Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier this morning, we released our results and our supplemental slides, both of which are available on our website. Our earnings press release, our supplemental slides and remarks made during our call today contain adjusted non-GAAP results. Reconciliations for these adjusted results to GAAP results are contained within the provided materials.



Lastly, our comments today may include statements related to expected future results and other forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees. Our