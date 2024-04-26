Q1 2024 Portland General Electric Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Nick White - Portland General Electric Co - Investor Relations



Thank you, Norma. Good morning, everyone. I'm happy you can join us today.



Before we begin this morning, I would like to remind you that we've prepared a presentation to supplement our discussion, which we will be referencing throughout the call. The slides are available on our website at investors.portlandgeneral.com.



Referring to slide 2, some of our remarks this morning will constitute forward-looking statements. We caution you that such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from our