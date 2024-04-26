Release Date: April 26, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the scope and timing of the delay in the France project?

A: Mark J. Costa, Chairman & CEO of Eastman Chemical Company, explained that the delay in the France project primarily revolves around regulatory uncertainties and capital expenditure adjustments. Despite these challenges, the company remains committed to the project, given its strategic importance in the European market, which is seen as highly attractive in the long term. Costa highlighted ongoing negotiations around customer contracts and EU policies as key factors influencing the project's timeline.

Q: What are the implications of the delay in France on loading the Kingsport facility for specialty applications?

A: Mark J. Costa stated that the delay in France does not significantly impact the operations at Kingsport, as the company maintains flexibility across its polymer lines to optimize value between PET and specialty products. Regardless of the sequence of project completions, Eastman Chemical plans to maximize value and continue its focus on specialty applications.

Q: Why maintain the annual guidance despite a strong start to the year?

A: Mark J. Costa mentioned that the decision to maintain the annual guidance despite a strong Q1 is due to macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. The company prefers a cautious approach, aiming for a neutral economic forecast without assuming significant market improvements or deteriorations in the latter half of the year.

Q: Can you provide details on the operational performance of the new methanolysis plant?

A: Mark J. Costa shared that the new methanolysis plant, the largest of its kind, is operational and meeting specifications. However, he noted some mechanical reliability issues that have slightly delayed full operational ramp-up. These issues are being addressed, and the plant is expected to contribute significantly to the company's EBITDA as planned.

Q: How committed are consumer brands to recycled content, and what challenges are impacting contract negotiations?

A: Mark J. Costa expressed confidence in the commitment of consumer brands to increase recycled content in their products. He acknowledged challenges in contract negotiations due to complexities in EU policies and market conditions but remains optimistic about reaching agreements that align with long-term sustainability goals.

Q: What is the status and expectation for the Longview project?

A: Mark J. Costa outlined that the Longview project is progressing, with expectations to start operations in the second half of 2027. He highlighted that the project would benefit from significant learning and improvements derived from the Kingsport plant, leading to more efficient construction and operation.

