Release Date: April 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Any surprises in your 10-week listening tour with clients and employees beyond what you said upfront? Can you elaborate on the strategic review mentioned?

A: Mike Simonds, President and CEO of TriNet, noted no significant surprises but emphasized the company's focus on supporting small businesses. The strategic review aims to examine current focuses and make strategic choices to allocate resources towards the most profitable growth opportunities without needing a significant reset.

Q: Can you comment on the quality of the new sales ACV and what's coming in, particularly around the PEO fund or HR side?

A: Mike Simonds highlighted a 50% growth in ACV, attributing it to a resonating market offer and expanded distribution capacity. Kelly Tuminelli, CFO, added that all verticals are up, with customer size slightly larger, showcasing the quality and breadth of new sales.

Q: Could you remind us about the seasonality of insurance cost repricing and the initiatives responding to normalization of insurance costs?

A: Kelly Tuminelli explained that TriNet reprices parts of its book every quarter, with significant repricing in October and January. The company maintains a unique model that allows timely reflection of experiences in pricing, ensuring competitive positioning despite rising healthcare costs.

Q: How are you thinking about capital allocation between buybacks, dividends, or M&A?

A: Mike Simonds stated that TriNet prioritizes business growth and reinvestment, with a financial strategy to return 75% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, emphasizing value creation for shareholders.

Q: Can you provide insights into the healthcare utilization trends and guidance for the insurance cost ratio (ICR)?

A: Kelly Tuminelli noted that first-quarter healthcare claims were higher, with March seeing a drop possibly due to external factors like the Change Healthcare cyber attack. The company remains conservative in its outlook, expecting a typical increase in claims through the year.

Q: What is the strategy for leveraging the broker channel and expanding geographically?

A: Mike Simonds sees potential in expanding the broker channel and geographic presence, focusing on areas where TriNet can construct favorable benefits packages and build brand presence, leveraging proprietary technology and focusing on distinctive aspects of TriNet’s offerings.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.