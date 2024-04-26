Release Date: April 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more color on the contribution from private equity clients this quarter and how recent interest rate movements are affecting the recovery in this sector?

A: Chad Abraham, Piper Sandler Companies - Independent Director, noted that while there has been an improvement in contributions from private equity clients compared to the first quarter of last year, the environment remains challenging. The recovery is gradual, with middle-market deals being feasible if sponsors are committed, though the overall financing environment is not robust.

Q: What are your expectations for recruiting investment banking managing directors in 2024, and are there any plans for inorganic growth such as lift-outs or small M&A?

A: Chad Abraham explained that the firm aims to add five to seven managing directors annually, consistent with previous years. Despite a challenging environment in 2022 and 2023, the firm sees more opportunities currently but remains cautious about adding the right talent. There is no specific plan for significant M&A, but the firm is open to opportunities that enhance productivity and franchise value.

Q: How should we think about the compensation ratio in a recovery scenario for capital markets?

A: Chad Abraham mentioned that in a good environment, a normalized compensation ratio might be around 61.5% to 62%. The firm aims to maintain the ratio around 63% for 2024, considering current hiring opportunities and market conditions.

Q: Can you update us on the opportunities with bank clients in the context of the SVB and SBNY collapses and the potential impact of Basel three rollbacks?

A: Chad Abraham indicated that the depository environment remains challenging, with M&A activities being particularly tough. Opportunities exist in capital raising and smaller deals, but larger transactions are difficult due to regulatory scrutiny and market conditions.

Q: With the pickup in biotech ECM activity, is this sustainable, or was there pent-up demand influencing the first quarter results?

A: Chad Abraham suggested that the situation is a mix of both sustained activity and pent-up demand. While there is a good backlog and continued activity in biotech, the broader ECM environment will depend on market conditions and investor sentiment, which can change rapidly.

Q: Could you discuss the advisory performance this quarter, especially in restructuring and other advisory services, and the outlook for these areas?

A: Chad Abraham highlighted strong performance in energy and a balanced contribution from healthcare and financials. The advisory environment is improving slowly, with private equity showing more interest. However, the recovery in advisory services is expected to be gradual.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.