Release Date: April 26, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Kyle, can you discuss the industry outlook for the second half of the year given the current commodity outlook?

A: Kyle Ramachandran, President and CFO of Solaris, noted that while oil prices support continued activity, gas prices might not bolster activity in the short term. He mentioned that the end of Q1 seemed to be the lowest point in terms of activity, but expects some high-quality additions as the year progresses, driven by a diversified customer mix across multiple basins.

Q: How do you see the adoption of top fill systems and other technologies evolving this year?

A: Kyle Ramachandran explained that the adoption of both sand systems and bucket elevators continues to increase. Recent enhancements have improved offloading capacities, reducing downtime and increasing throughput, which adds significant value for customers.

Q: With the silica deal announced, do you think it will impact the competitive landscape in well site logistics?

A: William Zartler, CEO of Solaris, believes the deal will not significantly impact Solaris. He highlighted that Solaris' equipment, especially with the top fill system, continues to align well with industry trends like high throughput volumes and electrification, maintaining their competitive edge.

Q: How do you view the overall US activity and market dynamics looking into 2025, considering the discipline of larger customers and the role of private sectors?

A: William Zartler mentioned that market evaluations are ongoing, influenced by commodity price forecasts. He anticipates a potential resurgence in activity from private sectors by late 2024 into 2025, driven by new capital entering the industry.

Q: Can you discuss the use of free cash flow, particularly regarding dividends, buybacks, and debt repayment?

A: Kyle Ramachandran emphasized the priority of maintaining and potentially increasing dividends, with opportunistic share buybacks. He noted a focus on enhancing the balance sheet by paying down debt, using the strong cash flow generated by the business.

Q: What are your thoughts on M&A opportunities in the smaller cap service space now compared to 6-12 months ago?

A: William Zartler observed that valuations have been low enough for a sufficient duration to adjust expectations, making it a conducive environment for M&A. He highlighted the importance of having a ready balance sheet to take advantage of these opportunities as they arise.

