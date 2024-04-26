Release Date: April 26, 2024

Positive Points

Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC, Financial) reported a strong capital position with a CET1 ratio of 18.5% and a TCE ratio of 11.6%, indicating robust financial health.

The company demonstrated a solid liquidity position with $700 million in balance sheet cash and minimal reliance on wholesale funding.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) is progressing well with the anticipated merger with Cambridge Trust, expected to create significant efficiencies and synergies.

The merger is projected to enhance the net interest margin and accelerate financial performance metrics, contributing to substantial growth in earnings and EPS.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) maintains a high-quality balance sheet with stable asset quality, evidenced by low levels of nonperforming loans and manageable charge-off levels.

Negative Points

The company faces a challenging environment with higher for longer interest rates and an inverted yield curve expected to persist throughout the year.

There was a slight increase in nonperforming loans (NPLs), from 38 basis points of loans to 41 basis points during the quarter.

Net charge-offs were reported at $7.3 million, indicating ongoing credit risk management challenges.

The company anticipates higher operating expenses in the upcoming quarter due to costs associated with headquarters move and technology upgrades for online mobile product rollout.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) is experiencing some migration from lower-cost accounts to higher-cost accounts, which could impact the overall cost of deposits.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What gives you confidence that you'll get approval to close the transaction in the third quarter, given the delays other banks have faced?

A: Jim Fitzgerald, CFO of Eastern Bankshares, expressed confidence based on strong communication channels and good relations with regulators. He acknowledged the detailed and voluminous nature of regulatory applications but noted that regulators have communicated their support and understanding of the company's timelines.

Q: Where are the higher cost savings and EPS accretion versus your original estimates for the post-deal phase coming from?

A: Bob Rivers, CEO of Eastern Bankshares, attributed the higher than expected cost savings and EPS accretion to diligent due diligence and the ability to reprice Cambridge Trust's loans to market. This repricing, combined with expense savings, is expected to enhance financial metrics significantly.

Q: Can you clarify the impact of the headquarters move and mobile banking upgrade on expenses?

A: Jim Fitzgerald clarified that the combined impact of these initiatives is expected to be around $3 million, which will be reflected in the second quarter expenses but is anticipated to be a one-time cost.

Q: What is the strategy regarding the $700 million cash position by the end of the quarter?

A: Jim Fitzgerald stated that the plan is to maintain high liquidity and not redeploy the cash into securities in the near term, given the current yield curve inversion and market conditions.

Q: What are your expectations for credit performance and provisions in the coming quarters?

A: Bob Rivers mentioned that while credit metrics like net charge-offs and provisions are volatile, the company targets maintaining them at similar levels to recent quarters, with mid-20s net charge-off levels and provisions supporting the current reserve levels.

Q: How much accretion income is factored into your 3% margin guide post-merger, and what are the projections for accretion income going forward?

A: Bob Rivers acknowledged the importance of accretion income in their financial projections but indicated that the exact figures are still being finalized due to ongoing rate fluctuations and the proximity to the merger closing. He committed to providing more detailed guidance once the situation stabilizes.

