Q1 2024 WIN Semiconductors Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 26, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Joe Tsen

WIN Semiconductors Corp - AVP of Finance and Spokesman

* Steve Chen

WIN Semiconductors Corp - General Manager of Corporate Administration



=====================

Joe Tsen WIN Semiconductors Corp-AVP of Finance and Spokesman



Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. No matter where you are welcome to WIN Semi's result webcast conference for the first quarter of 2024, and my name is Joe Tsen, Spokesman and Associate Vice President of Finance in WIN Semi.



Joining me today on today's call is Steve Chan, the General Manager of Corporate Administration. Today's call is organized into three sections. First of all, Steve will comment on the company's results for Q1, and I'll provide a brief guidance for Q2. And secondly, I will go through the financials in detail after that we will open to the floor for Q&A (Event Instructions)



Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the Safe