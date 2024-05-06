Industria De Diseno Textil SA's Dividend Analysis

Insights into Industria De Diseno Textil SA's Upcoming Dividend Payment

Industria De Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.41 per share, payable on 2024-05-17, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-29. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Industria De Diseno Textil SA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Industria De Diseno Textil SA Do?

Industria De Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex, is a global fashion powerhouse, renowned for its multi-brand portfolio led by Zara. With a network of over 5,800 stores worldwide and a significant presence in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, Inditex has established itself as a dominant player in the retail industry. The company prides itself on its in-house design capabilities and strategic manufacturing partnerships, ensuring a robust and responsive supply chain.

A Glimpse at Industria De Diseno Textil SA's Dividend History

Industria De Diseno Textil SA has upheld a commendable record of dividend payments since 2009, with bi-annual distributions to shareholders. The company's commitment to returning value to investors is evident through its consistent dividend history. Below is a chart illustrating the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down Industria De Diseno Textil SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

Industria De Diseno Textil SA currently boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.68% and a forward dividend yield of 3.01%. This forward-looking metric indicates investor expectations of rising dividend payouts in the year ahead. Over the past three years, Industria De Diseno Textil SA's dividend growth rate has been an impressive 31.50%, though this figure moderates to 3.90% over five years, and stands at 3.30% over the last decade. The 5-year yield on cost for Industria De Diseno Textil SA stock is approximately 3.24%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio is a key indicator of dividend sustainability, and Industria De Diseno Textil SA's ratio stands at 0.68. This suggests a balanced approach to distributing earnings while retaining funds for growth and stability. The company's profitability rank, a stellar 9 out of 10, underscores its robust earning potential. Consistent positive net income over the past decade further reinforces the company's financial health.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Industria De Diseno Textil SA's strong growth rank of 9 out of 10 reflects a promising trajectory when compared to industry peers. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 20.70% per year outperform 82.62% of global competitors. Additionally, a remarkable 3-year EPS growth rate of 70.30% per year surpasses 91.26% of global competitors, and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 12.00% outperforms 58.45% of global competitors, highlighting the company's solid financial foundation and potential for sustained dividend payments.

Next Steps for Dividend Investors

In conclusion, Industria De Diseno Textil SA's upcoming dividend, historical payment consistency, and growth metrics paint a picture of a company committed to delivering shareholder value. With a prudent payout ratio and strong profitability, Industria De Diseno Textil SA appears well-positioned to maintain its dividend payments. Investors considering high-dividend yield stocks for their portfolios might find Industria De Diseno Textil SA an attractive option, supported by the company's promising growth prospects and financial robustness. For more detailed analysis and dividend stock screening, GuruFocus Premium users can leverage the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.