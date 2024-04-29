Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) Q1 2024 Earnings: Surpasses Analyst Revenue Forecasts

Robust Growth in Sales and Expansion Drive Strong First Quarter Performance

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Increased to $4,364.1 million in Q1 2024 from $4,113.7 million in Q1 2023, marking a 7.3% growth excluding foreign currency impact.
  • Net Income: Rose by 20.1% to $21.1 million in Q1 2024, driven by higher income from operations and a lower effective tax rate.
  • Earnings Per Share: Diluted EPS was $3.58, up 22.2% from $2.93 in Q1 2023, surpassing the estimated $3.39.
  • Same-Store Sales Growth: U.S. same-store sales grew by 5.6%, with company-owned U.S. stores seeing an 8.5% increase.
  • Global Store Growth: Net global store growth was 164 in Q1 2024, with a significant contribution from international markets.
  • Free Cash Flow: Increased to $103.3 million in Q1 2024 from $95.7 million in Q1 2023, reflecting higher net income and operational efficiency.
  • Dividends and Share Repurchases: Declared a quarterly dividend of $1.51 per share and repurchased 56,372 shares for $25.0 million.
Article's Main Image

On April 29, 2024, Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ, Financial), the world's leading pizza company, disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, demonstrating significant growth and operational success. The company released its 8-K filing, revealing a 7.3% increase in global retail sales (excluding foreign currency impact), with a notable 5.6% growth in U.S. same-store sales and a more modest 0.9% rise in international markets.

Company Overview

Domino's Pizza Inc operates and franchises approximately 20,600 stores worldwide across more than 90 countries. The company's revenue streams include sales from company-owned stores, royalties, and marketing contributions from franchised stores, along with its network of dough manufacturing and supply chain facilities in the U.S. and Canada. With $18.3 billion in system sales in 2023, Domino's leads the global pizza market.

Financial Performance Highlights

For Q1 2024, Domino's reported a robust increase in income from operations by 18.6%, adjusting for a $1.4 million negative impact from foreign currency exchange rates, the increase was 19.4%. This growth was driven by higher U.S. franchise royalties and fees, and improvements in supply chain gross margins. Notably, net income rose by 20.1% to $141.14 million, surpassing the estimated net income of $120.04 million projected by analysts.

Revenue for the quarter reached $1,138.14 million, a 5.9% increase from the previous year, primarily due to higher supply chain revenues and U.S. franchise royalties and fees. This figure also exceeded analyst expectations of $1,078.94 million. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $3.58, outperforming the estimated EPS of $3.39.

Operational Success and Strategic Initiatives

Russell Weiner, CEO of Domino's, highlighted the success of the company's 'Hungry for MORE' strategy, which focuses on expanding sales, store count, and profitability. Key drivers included the enhanced Domino's Rewards loyalty program and positive order growth across all income cohorts in the U.S. The company also initiated marketing on Uber Eats, projecting sales from this channel to reach 3% by year-end.

Internationally, despite the geopolitical challenges, including the exclusion of the Russian market from its future store count and sales projections, Domino's managed a steady performance. The company continues to focus on increasing franchisee profitability and store growth.

Future Outlook and Shareholder Returns

Looking forward, Domino's reaffirmed its long-term guidance, expecting over 7% annual global retail sales growth and significant store expansion. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.51 per share, underscoring the company's strong cash flow and commitment to returning value to shareholders. Additionally, Domino's repurchased $25 million worth of shares in the first quarter, with $1.12 billion remaining under its current repurchase authorization.

This comprehensive performance not only demonstrates Domino's resilience but also its ability to adapt and thrive amidst varying market conditions, reinforcing its market leadership and offering promising prospects for investors.

For detailed financial tables and further information, please refer to the full earnings release on Domino's investor relations website.

Domino's will host a conference call to discuss the quarterly results and provide additional insights into its strategies and outlook. Interested parties can access the call through Domino's investor relations website.

###

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Domino's Pizza Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.