Apr 26, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Kavinder Singh - Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good evening, everyone, and a very warm welcome to our Q4 and FY24 earnings call. On the call with me today, we have Mr. Ram Mundra, our interim CFO. You may have seen our quarterly and annual results and investor presentation, which is being referred to in our remarks today on the stock exchanges and our company website.



I know we have uploaded a little late, and that's because the Board meeting ended at that time. But even if you have not had a chance to go through them, I would like to take you through the numbers, the key highlights, but before I get into the numbers, I would like to mention that at industry level in the open