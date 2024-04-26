Q1 2024 Civeo Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Civeo Corporation first quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Regan Nielsen, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Thank you and you may begin.



Regan Nielsen - Civeo Corp - Investor Relations



Thank you, and welcome to Civeo's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call today. Our call will be led by Bradley Dodson, Civeo's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Barclay Brewer, Civeo's Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.



Before we begin, we'd like to caution listeners regarding forward-looking statements to the extent that our remarks today contain anything other than historical information, please note that we're relying on the Safe Harbor protections afforded by federal law. Any such remarks should be read in the context of the many factors that affect our business, including risks and uncertainties disclosed in our Forms 10-K, 10-Q ,and other SEC filings.



I'll now