Civeo Corp (CVEO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: A Detailed Review of Financial Performance and Strategic Insights

Unveiling Civeo Corp's fiscal outcomes and strategic directions with a focus on revenue growth, operational challenges, and future guidance.

Summary
  • Total Revenue: $166.1 million in Q1 2024.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $5.1 million or $0.35 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $17.3 million, excluding financial impacts from asset sales.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $6 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: $7.2 million.
  • Australian Segment Revenue: $91.7 million, up from $77 million in Q1 2023.
  • Australian Adjusted EBITDA: $20.3 million, up 43% from $14.2 million in Q1 2023.
  • Canadian Segment Revenue: $67.2 million, down from $89.5 million in Q1 2023.
  • Canadian Adjusted EBITDA: $5.5 million, down from $12 million in Q1 2023.
  • Capital Expenditures: $5.6 million in Q1 2024, up from $4.8 million in Q1 2023.
  • Net Debt: $61.8 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • Net Leverage Ratio: 0.6 times as of March 31, 2024.
  • Total Liquidity: Approximately $136.9 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • Share Repurchases: Approximately 133,000 shares for $3.2 million in Q1 2024.
  • Quarterly Dividend: $0.25 per share, payable on June 17, 2024.
  • Full Year 2024 Revenue Guidance: $625 million to $700 million.
  • Full Year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $80 million to $90 million.
  • Full Year 2024 Capital Expenditure Guidance: $30 million to $35 million.
  • 2024 Free Cash Flow Expectation: $45 million to $60 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 26, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the drivers between the low and high end of the full-year guidance, and should we expect normal seasonality with about 65% of your EBITDA in Q2 and Q3?
A: Bradley Dodson, CEO of Civeo Corp, confirmed that seasonality should continue, primarily driven by the turnaround season in Canada. The range in guidance is influenced by how the Canadian turnaround season progresses, with inflation also playing a significant role, especially in Australia concerning food costs and labor.

Q: How are you thinking about uses of cash and criteria for potential M&A?
A: Bradley Dodson explained that dividend payments and share buybacks are priorities. For M&A, the focus is on organic opportunities like contracted lodge and village rooms, and expanding integrated services and geographies within Canada and Australia.

Q: Given the impressive quarter in Australia in terms of accommodations and food revenue, is there more near-term growth expected, or does this level off?
A: Dodson anticipates further growth, particularly in integrated services in Australia, highlighting the company's success in winning market share and improving service quality, which supports ongoing growth.

Q: What are the risks in Australia given the number of contracts renewed already?
A: Dodson noted no significant contract renewals until 2027 in Australia's integrated services, emphasizing the necessity of daily excellence in service to maintain current contracts.

Q: Can you provide an update on the food and service segment in Canada, which saw significant revenue growth?
A: The major drivers in Canada include the sale of McClelland assets and the wind-down of LNG Canada activity. Dodson mentioned efforts to expand the Canadian business into new geographies and industries, particularly those related to EV battery components.

Q: Could you discuss the dividend policy and its competitiveness?
A: Dodson stated that Civeo plans to reevaluate its dividend policy in the latter half of the year, considering it a key component of their capital allocation strategy, with potential dividend growth depending on the company's performance and cash flow.

Survey

