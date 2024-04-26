Apr 26, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Mr. Raamdeo Agarwal, Chairman; Mr. Motilal Oswal, Managing Director; Mr. Navin Agarwal, Managing Director; Mr. Ajay Menon, CEO, Broking and Distribution; Mr. Ashish Shanker, CEO, Wealth Management; Mr. Sukesh Bhowal, CEO, Housing Finance; Mr. Shalibhadra Shah, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Chetan Parmar, Head, Investor Relations.
Navin Agarwal - Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd - Managing Director, Director
Good evening, friends. It is my pleasure to welcome all of you once again to the Motilal Oswal Financial Services earnings call for the quarter and the year ending March 2024.
Let me start by providing you a very quick snapshot of the
