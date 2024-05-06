Philips (PHG) Sees Surge After $1.1 Billion Respironics Settlement and Q1 Review

24 minutes ago
Philips (PHG, Financial), known for its medical and personal devices, announced a significant leap forward by settling its Respironics litigation for $1.1 billion. This settlement overshadows the slight misses in Q1 earnings, highlighting a minor decline in revenue and order intake. The settlement marks a pivotal moment for PHG, especially after the June 2021 recall of its Respironics products, which significantly impacted its sales in the U.S., accounting for over 40% of its annual sales.

The agreement with the DOJ and FDA provides PHG with a clear path to reintroduce its Respironics devices in the U.S. market, albeit with certain prerequisites yet to be met. This news has propelled PHG's stock towards $30.00/share, a peak not reached in over two years, reflecting investor optimism about the company's future in the crucial U.S. market.

  • PHG's Q1 performance took a backseat to the Respironics litigation news, with a slight 0.7% decrease in revenue to €4.14 billion and a 3.8% drop in comparable order intake, largely due to China's anticorruption measures affecting hospital decisions.
  • Despite challenges in China, PHG experienced positive order intake growth in other regions, leading to a +2.4% comparable sales growth in Q1, buoyed by growth in Diagnosis & Treatment and Personal Health segments.
  • PHG remains optimistic about its financial outlook for 2023-2025, aiming for mid-single-digit comp growth, low-teen adjusted EBITDA margins, and €1.4-1.6 billion in free cash flow. The $1.1 billion settlement will be covered by PHG's cash flow, impacting its share repurchase plans.

The Respironics settlement is a significant milestone for PHG, clearing a major hurdle that has shadowed the company since 2021. While it will take time for PHG to meet the DOJ and FDA's requirements to sell its devices in the U.S. again, this development coupled with positive demand signals from China, paints a brighter future for the company.

