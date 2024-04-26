Release Date: April 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on ExxonMobil's financial performance in the first quarter of 2024?

A: Darren W. Woods, CEO, reported that ExxonMobil achieved $8.2 billion in earnings and $14.7 billion in cash flow during the first quarter. The company also highlighted structural cost savings of $10.1 billion compared to 2019, aiming for a $15 billion reduction by 2027. Capital expenditures were $5.8 billion, focusing on growth projects that promise future earnings and cash flow enhancements.

Q: What are ExxonMobil's plans regarding shareholder returns?

A: Darren W. Woods, CEO, mentioned that ExxonMobil distributed $6.8 billion to shareholders, including $3.8 billion in dividends. Following the approval of the Pioneer combination, share buybacks were paused but are expected to resume at a rate of $20 billion per year.

Q: How is ExxonMobil addressing the challenges and opportunities in Guyana?

A: Darren W. Woods, CEO, explained that ExxonMobil is actively defending its rights in Guyana, particularly in light of the proposed Chevron-Hess transaction. The company has initiated arbitration to confirm its rights and establish the transaction's value to ExxonMobil. This effort is part of a broader strategy to maximize shareholder value and protect the company's investments.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on ExxonMobil's operations?

A: Darren W. Woods, CEO, stated that the upcoming Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, scheduled to start on May 1, will enhance market access for Kearl's production in Canada, potentially improving margins and boosting future earnings.

Q: What strategic projects are expected to drive ExxonMobil's earnings growth?

A: Kathy Mikells, CFO, highlighted several strategic projects, including the Singapore Resid Upgrade and renewable diesel projects, which are expected to significantly enhance product mix and contribute to earnings growth. These projects are part of ExxonMobil's focus on high-value product volumes and structural cost savings.

Q: How is ExxonMobil planning to address the global energy transition and its impact on the industry?

A: Darren W. Woods, CEO, emphasized that ExxonMobil is exploring opportunities in lower-emission technologies and markets, including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, and biofuels. The company is also entering the lithium market, reflecting its strategy to adapt to and capitalize on the evolving energy landscape.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.