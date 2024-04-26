Q1 2024 Netel Holding AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Jeanette Reuterskiold - Netel Holding AB(publ)-President - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning and welcome to the presentation on Netel's first-quarter report 2024. I'm Jeanette Reuterskiold, President and CEO of Netel. And beside me today, I have Fredrik Helenius, Netel's CFO. I know that we have many new shareholders. And I would like to take the opportunity to give you a very quick high-level presentation on Netel today and give a few examples of our projects we are working on right now.



Netel has been in the business for over 20 years and has established ourselves as a leader in critical infrastructures in Northern Europe. It started with telecom in 2000. And at that point, all focus was on building the 3G networks. Since then, we have expanded to fiber, and we were a key player when Sweden built its world-leading fiber coverage. This experience is a key asset to us when we now are part of building and maintaining fiber networks in Norway, Finland, Germany, and UK.



Netel has also had a strong position in power markets in Sweden,