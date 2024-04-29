Sanmina Corp (SANM) Q2 Fiscal 2024 Earnings: Aligns with Analyst Projections

Steady Performance Amid Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $1.83 billion, slightly below the estimated $1.858 billion.
  • GAAP Operating Margin: Achieved 4.1%, reflecting operational efficiency.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: Posted $0.93, falling short of the estimated $1.20.
  • Non-GAAP Diluted EPS: Recorded $1.30, surpassing the estimated $1.20.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: Generated $72 million, indicating strong cash management.
  • Ending Cash and Cash Equivalents: Stood at $651 million, demonstrating solid liquidity.
Article's Main Image

On April 29, 2024, Sanmina Corp (SANM, Financial), a leader in integrated manufacturing solutions, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company reported a revenue of $1.83 billion and a non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30, which aligns closely with analyst expectations of $1.20 EPS on $1.858 billion revenue. For a detailed look at the company's financials, refer to their recent 8-K filing.

1785045100787822592.png

Sanmina Corporation operates primarily in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense, and aerospace sectors, offering comprehensive manufacturing solutions and services. The company's performance this quarter reflects its resilience in a challenging macroeconomic environment, marked by certain market recoveries and ongoing global uncertainties.

Financial Overview

The company's revenue of $1.83 billion represents a slight underperformance against analyst expectations but shows strategic management in navigating market fluctuations. The GAAP operating margin stood at 4.1%, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 5.4%, highlighting efficient operational control. Cash flow from operations was reported at $72 million, with ending cash and cash equivalents totaling $651 million.

Operational and Market Challenges

Sanmina's CEO, Jure Sola, commented on the quarter's outcomes, stating, "Our focused execution and operating discipline yielded financial results in line with our outlook." He also noted the beginnings of positive movement in some previously depressed markets. Despite these gains, the company remains cautious about the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions affecting global operations.

Looking Forward

For the fiscal third quarter ending June 29, 2024, Sanmina anticipates revenue to be between $1.8 billion and $1.9 billion, with GAAP diluted EPS expected to range from $0.95 to $1.05, and non-GAAP diluted EPS projected between $1.22 and $1.32. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and could vary significantly based on a range of factors.

Detailed Financials

The balance sheet as of March 30, 2024, shows total assets of $4.686 billion and total liabilities and stockholders' equity of $4.686 billion. A detailed review of the income statement reveals a net income attributable to common shareholders of $52.485 million for the quarter, with a basic and diluted EPS of $0.94 and $0.93, respectively.

Strategic Implications and Investor Outlook

Sanmina's ability to meet analyst projections and maintain stable financial performance underscores its strategic positioning within the technology sector. The company's focus on operational efficiency and market adaptability continues to play a critical role in navigating uncertain economic landscapes. Investors and stakeholders are likely to watch closely how Sanmina manages potential market improvements and challenges ahead.

For more detailed information and updates, please visit Sanmina's official website or consult their financial statements and upcoming earnings webcast.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sanmina Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.