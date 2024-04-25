Director E Smith Sells Shares of Ryder System Inc (R)

Ryder System Inc (R, Financial), a leader in transportation and supply chain management solutions, has experienced a recent insider sell according to a SEC Filing. On April 25, 2024, Director E Smith sold 3,671 shares of the company.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,715 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at Ryder System Inc, with a total of 20 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

On the date of the sale, shares of Ryder System Inc were trading at $119.16, giving the company a market cap of $5.395 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 16.03, which is below the industry median of 17.92 but above the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is calculated at $111.53, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that Ryder System Inc is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation. For more detailed information, investors are encouraged to review the full SEC Filing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.