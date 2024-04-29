Q4 2024 UltraTech Cement Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Atul Daga - UltraTech Cement Limited - CFO & Wholetime Director



Thank you. Good evening, everybody. One more quarter and 1 more year has gone by and at UltraTech, we have not got tired up growing. We have not yet exhausted all our resources to keep doing that up. This year, again, we have achieved a double-digit volume growth and how? There's an increase in our base