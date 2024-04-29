Apr 29, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT
Yahaira Garcia-Perea - Bank of Marin Bancorp - Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager
Good morning and thank you for joining Bank of Marin Bancorp's earnings call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. I'm Yahaira Garcia-Perea, Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager for Bank of Marin. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen only mode. After the call, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Joining us on the call today are Tim Myers, President and CEO, and Tani Girton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, our earnings press release and supplementary presentation, which we issued this morning. Can be found in the Investor Relations portion of our website at bankofmarin.com, where this call is also being webcast. Post captioning is available during the live webcast as well as on the web replay.
Before we get started, I want to note that we will be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliation table in our earnings press release for both GAAP and non-GAAP measures. Additionally, the
Q1 2024 Bank of Marin Bancorp Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 29, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...