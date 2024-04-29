Q1 2024 Bank of Marin Bancorp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Yahaira Garcia-Perea - Bank of Marin Bancorp - Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager



Good morning and thank you for joining Bank of Marin Bancorp's earnings call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. I'm Yahaira Garcia-Perea, Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager for Bank of Marin. Joining us on the call today are Tim Myers, President and CEO, and Tani Girton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer,



Before we get started, I want to note that we will be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliation table in our earnings press release for both GAAP and non-GAAP measures. Additionally, the