Q1 2024 Paramount Global Earnings Call Transcript

Jaime Sue Morris - Paramount Global - EVP of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to join us for our first quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me for today's discussion is Naveen Chopra, our CFO; and to make some brief introductory remarks on behalf of our new Office of the CEO, we have also have George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins.



Before we start, please note that in addition to our earnings release, we have trending schedules containing supplemental information available on our website. Also, I want to remind you that certain statements made on this call are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail on our