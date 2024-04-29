Q1 2024 Chegg Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Tracey Ford - Chegg Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations & ESG



Good afternoon. Thank you for joining Chegg's first-quarter 2024 conference call. On today's call are Dan Rosensweig, Co-Chairperson and CEO; Nathan Schultz, Incoming President and CEO; and David Longo, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to point out that during the course of this