Q1 2024 GeneDx Holdings Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the GeneDx first quarter 2024 earnings conference. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



And it is now my pleasure to introduce the commercial Chief of Staff, Sabrina Dunbar.



Sabrina Dunbar - GeneDx Holdings Corp - Chief of Staff



Thank you, operator, and thank you to everyone for joining us today. On the call, we have conference Katherine Stueland, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Feeley, Chief Financial Officer earlier today, and JBX released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Before we begin please take note of our cautionary statements. We may make forward-looking statements on today's call, including about our business plans, guidance and outlook. Forward looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties and only reflect our view as of today, April 29, and we are under no obligation to update when discussing our results, we refer to non-GAAP measures, which exclude certain