Q1 2024 Rambus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Rambus First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Desmond Lynch, Chief Financial Officer. You may proceed.



Desmond Lynch - Rambus Inc. - Senior VP of Finance & CFO



Thank you, operator, and welcome to the Rambus First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. I am Desmond Lynch, Chief Financial Officer at Rambus, and on the call with me today is Luc Seraphin, our CEO.



The press release for the results that we will be discussing today has been filed with the SEC on Form 8-K. A replay of this call will be available for the next week at (866) 813-9403. In addition, we are simultaneously webcasting this call, and along with the audio, we are webcasting slides that we will reference during portions of today's call. A replay of this call can be accessed on our website beginning today at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.



Our discussions today will contain forward-looking statements, including our