Q1 2024 Lattice Semiconductor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. With me today are Jim Anderson, Lattice's President and CEO; and Sherri Luther, Lattice's CFO. We will provide a financial and business review of the first quarter of 2024 and the business outlook for the second quarter of 2024.



If you have not obtained a copy of our earnings press release, it can be found at our company website in the Investor Relations section at latticesemi.com.



We wish to caution you that such statements are